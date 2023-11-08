I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the area around New Orleans East continuing to experience “super fog”, a combination of fog and smoke from marsh fires in Bayou Savage, police have shut down parts of I-10 in both directions Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

On Tuesday, super fog conditions caused five crashes near Michoud Boulevard and Irish Bayou that resulted in one traffic fatality and 8 others injured. Tuesday’s incident came about two weeks after super fog also caused multiple crashes on I-55 between Manchac and Ruddock, resulting in 7 fatalities and dozens of others injured.

With super fog severely limiting visibility on the roadways again Wednesday morning in New Orleans East, these sections of I-10 are closed for travel.

I-510 North toward Slidell to the Twin Spans

Twin Span Westbound and Eastbound until the High Rise

I-10 at Irish Bayou to I-510 into New Orleans

Highway 11 in both directions

Twin Span westbound lanes are backing up already due to I-10 closure because of fog. I’ve got the latest updates on @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/j8fE2Nzqhn — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) November 8, 2023

Current visibility in the super fog conditions is around 10-20 feet. Our storm tracker is in bumper to bumper traffic and can't see the car in front. I-10 is closed, Hwy 90 will also experience these same visibilities. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/XtMuZu3XXF — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) November 8, 2023

I-10 is now CLOSED in New Orleans East as super fog has formed along the same stretch. Visibility drops to zero in seconds. Hwy 90 is not a good alternate as it's covered in it too. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/7ZTRbjkFIS — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) November 8, 2023

5am: #BREAKING I-10 EB at I-510 in New Orleans East is closed due to dense fog!!! @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/euBNBcE81v — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyDavisNews) November 8, 2023

