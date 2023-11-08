Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former LSU swimmer dives for $750K grand prize on ‘Big Brother’

Matt Klotz
Matt Klotz(CBS)
By Deon Guillory and WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge resident Matt Klotz will compete for the $750,000 grand prize on Thursday night’s Big Brother finale.

The former LSU swimmer and deaf Olympic gold medalist will have lived in the Big Brother house for nearly 100 days – the longest season ever for the reality show which marked its 25th season.

Contestants are completely cut off from the outside world while in the house except for an occasional letter from a family member as a prize for winning a competition.

RELATED LINK
Former LSU swimmer to compete on new season of Big Brother

Klotz outlasted 14 other contestants to make the final three. He’s joined by Jag Bains and Bowie Jane on finale night.

The trio will be whittled down to two during a three-part competition that started earlier in the week.

Klotz was able to win the first part, allowing him to skip ahead to the final competition that will air live Thursday night.

If he makes it to the final two, a jury of former housemates will vote on the winner.

Watch the finale live on WAFB on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shooting inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for...
Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Roseland, sheriff says

Latest News

Patrick Lewis
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for domestic abuse
Jayden Hebert
APSO: Detectives seize fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, more after traffic stop
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 8
Dry for now; scattered rains to end the week
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 reopens in both directions in NOLA East after closure for super fog