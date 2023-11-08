Ascension Parish School Board approves new attendance zones, stipend for employees
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A busy night in Ascension Parish as school board members there considered a new attendance zone for Prairieville High School, a one-time pay stipend for employees, and adding air conditioning to school buses.
The Ascension Parish School Board approved new attendance zones and a one-time pay stipend for employees during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The school board unanimously approved the school attendance zone map SP 1 (revised) for Prairieville High School.
The board also approved a one-time pay stipend for the fall semester for full-time employees. They will receive $1,500 on Nov. 15., the money will come from the general fund and the 6.4 million will come out of next year’s budget. Employees who started after Oct. 3 will receive $750.
The full board will make a final decision on putting air conditioning on school buses at the next meeting on Nov. 28.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have full breakdown on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.