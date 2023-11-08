Ascension Parish School Board approves new attendance zones, stipend for employees

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A busy night in Ascension Parish as school board members there considered a new attendance zone for Prairieville High School, a one-time pay stipend for employees, and adding air conditioning to school buses.

The Ascension Parish School Board approved new attendance zones and a one-time pay stipend for employees during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The school board unanimously approved the school attendance zone map SP 1 (revised) for Prairieville High School.

Ascension Parish Attendance Zone for Prairieville High School. (WAFB)

The board also approved a one-time pay stipend for the fall semester for full-time employees. They will receive $1,500 on Nov. 15., the money will come from the general fund and the 6.4 million will come out of next year’s budget. Employees who started after Oct. 3 will receive $750.

The full board will make a final decision on putting air conditioning on school buses at the next meeting on Nov. 28.

Ascension Parish A/C bus proposal. (WAFB)

