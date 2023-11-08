APSO: Detectives seize fentanyl, cocaine, oxycodone, more after traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit has arrested a man on Monday, Nov.6 after allegedly receiving reports of illegal drug activity, officials said.

Jayden Hebert, 19, of Gonzales, is charged with separate counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, LSD, marijuana, Xanax, oxycodone, Adderall, psilocybin mushrooms, THS vape, THC edibles, and THC wax, deputies said. He is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of CDS, officials added.

Drugs seized by Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to detectives, a traffic stop was made after Hebert was seen leaving his home.

During the stop detectives said they found 70 grams of Fentanyl, 522 dosage units of Oxycodone containing Fentanyl, 6 grams of cocaine, 496 dosage units of Adderall, 40 dosage units of Xanax, 140 dosage units of LSD, THC Wax, 51 jars with marijuana rolled cigarettes, 1 bag of mushroom edibles, a handgun, 2 magazines with AK 47 ammunition, and $4006.00.

The detectives also searched Hebert’s home after obtaining a search warrant and seized one AK 47 rifle, officials added.

Hebert was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

