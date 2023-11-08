Facebook
All 5 inmates up for clemency denied hearings

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Pardon Board denied clemency hearings for five people on death row, including one of the longest-serving inmates on death row.

Officials said James Copeland, who was convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old boy in Livingston Parish in 1979, was denied a clemency hearing at a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Also denied clemency hearings are Tracy Lee, of Natchitoches Parish; Larry Roy, of Rapides Parish; Willie Tart, of Ouachita Parish; and Michael Taylor, of DeSoto Parish.

The Louisiana Capital Appeals Executive Director Cecelia Kappel released the following statement:

