1 person dead, another injured in Plaquemine shooting

Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman and Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Plaquemine that left one person dead and another person shot in the leg.

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the shooting took place behind the levee in the city, just south of the ferry and before Gay Road, sometime around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

Stassi says the victims were living in a tent behind the levee.

No arrests have been made at this time and the circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting are still unknown.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

SU NAACP chapter holds candidate forum amid upcoming run-off elections
