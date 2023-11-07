Facebook
Unusually warm for now with rain possible late in the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spring-like weather continues today, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid 80s. Today’s record high in Baton Rouge is 88°, set just a year ago, but we should fall a little shy of that.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7

The main issue we’ll be tracking the next couple of days will be the potential for morning fog. Otherwise, comfortable starts in the 60s will give way to warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s. We should stay mainly dry through Thursday.

Cold Front Arrives Friday

A cold front will move into the region from the north on Friday, hopefully delivering some needed rainfall. As it stands right now, though, models aren’t overly excited about the rain potential, showing scattered, mainly light to moderate rains during the day. The other impact from the front will be a return of cooler temperatures, with highs dropping into the 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7

Extended Outlook

Uncertainty is higher than normal for the extended part of the forecast, largely centered around the future position of Friday’s front. If the front stalls nearby over the weekend, scattered rains would likely persist. But if it sinks a little farther south into the Gulf, mainly dry weather would likely prevail. Either way, cooler temperatures look to remain in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7

Uncertainty remains in the forecast into next week, with some guidance hinting at a fairly wet pattern, while others show most rain staying a little south of our area. For now, the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows rain totals under an inch for most of our area, but we’ll have to monitor trends into early next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7

