Sweet Tea-Brined Duck Salad

This refreshing salad with sweet tea brine, cane syrup vinaigrette and roasted duck breast is perfect for satisfying every Southerner’s “sweet tea tooth”
By Chef John Folse
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two things are certain in the South: any day of the year could be hot and everyone loves sweet tea. This refreshing salad with sweet tea brine, cane syrup vinaigrette and roasted duck breast is perfect for satisfying every Southerner’s “sweet tea tooth” while providing a delicious yet healthy meal!

Prep Time: 7 Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Sweet Tea-brined Duck:

4 duck breasts, skin-on

8 cups brewed iced tea

1 cup sugar

1 cup salt

1/3 cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

Method for Sweet Tea-brined Duck:

In a large mixing bowl, combine brewed iced tea, sugar, salt, soy sauce and honey, mixing well. Add duck breasts to brine and marinate in refrigerator for 6 hours. While duck is marinating, create cane syrup vinaigrette. When duck is ready, preheat oven to 400° F. Remove duck from brine, rinse under cold water and pat dry. Season duck breast with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. In a large, oven-proof sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add duck breasts, skin-side down, and sear for 6 minutes. Turn duck breasts over and place pan in oven. Roast 8–10 minutes for medium-rare. Remove breasts from pan and allow to rest 2–3 minutes before slicing.

Ingredients for Cane Syrup Vinaigrette:

2 tbsps Steen’s® cane syrup

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp minced onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp chopped basil

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 tsp Creole mustard

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsps orange juice

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method for Cane Syrup Vinaigrette:

In a large mixing bowl, add the egg yolk and whisk for 1 minute. Add cane syrup, onion, minced garlic, basil, thyme, 1 teaspoon black pepper, mustard, vinegar and orange juice. Continue to whisk until all ingredients are blended. Pour oils in a slow, steady stream, whipping constantly until all is incorporated. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Refrigerate until ready for use.

Ingredients for Salad Assembly:

4 Sweet Tea-brined Duck Breasts (see above)

2½ cups Cane Syrup Vinaigrette (see above)

4 cups arugula

¼ cup crumbled goat cheese

¼ cup candied pecans

Method for Salad Assembly:

In a large bowl, add arugula then toss gently with the desired amount of cane syrup vinaigrette. Divide arugula evenly among 4 salad plates. Slice duck breasts into ½-inch thick slices and fan around salad. Garnish salad with goat cheese and candied pecans. Serve with additional cane syrup vinaigrette if desired.

