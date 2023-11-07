Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Plaquemine city officials cracking down on past due utility bills

The City of Plaquemine says it mailed out two notifications to city utility customers to pay their past due bills by Nov. 6, or service will be disconnected.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine is cracking down on customers who have past due utility bills.

Officials announced Plaquemine City Light and Water initiated its plan to cut off customers beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The City of Plaquemine says it mailed out two notifications to city utility customers to pay their past due bills by Nov. 6, or service will be disconnected.

Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. sent a letter to all utility customers at the beginning of October giving them one month to get their past due amounts paid up, and advising them that disconnects would begin November 7 on past due amounts.

In addition, a disconnect notice was sent to customers with past due balances on Oct. 24, advising them that the past due balances must be paid by Nov. 6 to continue city electrical, water, sewer, and natural gas services.

“As of November 6, we had 721 customers with past due balances that totaled $349,000. We have tried to be fair with customers by giving them 30 days’ notice to get the past due amounts paid up, and by sending two notices out. We did not cut off past due customers during the height of the heat wave this summer - we waited until temperatures went down and we provided more notice than other utility companies provide. The utility system is like any other business. It cannot continue to allow this high volume of bills. Also, it’s not fair to the more than 4,000 customers who pay their bills on time,” said Mayor Reeves.

Effective Nov. 7, city workers began cutting off customers who have past due balances. The re-connect fee is $15 per utility service, and city workers will not make after-hours or weekend calls to re-connect customers. Those who tamper with their utility services will be arrested. The fine for tampering is $250.

The City of Plaquemine utility bills include four services: electrical, water, sewer, and natural gas.

Plaquemine utility customers who have questions about their bill should:

  • Call the Plaquemine City Light & Water Customer Service Office at 225-687-3725; or
  • See their account information online by clicking on “Pay my Utility Bill” on the city’s website: Plaquemine.org; or
  • Go to the Customer Service Office at 24655 Plaza Dr., Plaquemine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Eli Thomas
LSU community saddened by band member passing, issues statement
Troy Lawrence Jr
I-TEAM: Former BRPD officer faces new lawsuit tied to shocking incident
Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shootout inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
Michael Thompson
Man accused of stabbing estranged girlfriend with screwdriver

Latest News

The three riverboat casinos in our part of the world, The Queen, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, and...
How Baton Rouge casinos are betting on increasing revenue
Learn about the latest report about Baton Rouge riverboat casinos from La. Gaming Control Board.
Check-in with revenue from Capital City riverboat casinos
DOTD seeking public input with launch of new website
Ascension Parish Schools.
Ascension Strategic Planning Committee picks attendance zone map