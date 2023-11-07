Plaquemine city officials cracking down on past due utility bills

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine is cracking down on customers who have past due utility bills.

Officials announced Plaquemine City Light and Water initiated its plan to cut off customers beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The City of Plaquemine says it mailed out two notifications to city utility customers to pay their past due bills by Nov. 6, or service will be disconnected.

Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. sent a letter to all utility customers at the beginning of October giving them one month to get their past due amounts paid up, and advising them that disconnects would begin November 7 on past due amounts.

In addition, a disconnect notice was sent to customers with past due balances on Oct. 24, advising them that the past due balances must be paid by Nov. 6 to continue city electrical, water, sewer, and natural gas services.

“As of November 6, we had 721 customers with past due balances that totaled $349,000. We have tried to be fair with customers by giving them 30 days’ notice to get the past due amounts paid up, and by sending two notices out. We did not cut off past due customers during the height of the heat wave this summer - we waited until temperatures went down and we provided more notice than other utility companies provide. The utility system is like any other business. It cannot continue to allow this high volume of bills. Also, it’s not fair to the more than 4,000 customers who pay their bills on time,” said Mayor Reeves.

Effective Nov. 7, city workers began cutting off customers who have past due balances. The re-connect fee is $15 per utility service, and city workers will not make after-hours or weekend calls to re-connect customers. Those who tamper with their utility services will be arrested. The fine for tampering is $250.

The City of Plaquemine utility bills include four services: electrical, water, sewer, and natural gas.

Plaquemine utility customers who have questions about their bill should:

Call the Plaquemine City Light & Water Customer Service Office at 225-687-3725; or

See their account information online by clicking on “Pay my Utility Bill” on the city’s website: Plaquemine.org ; or

Go to the Customer Service Office at 24655 Plaza Dr., Plaquemine.

