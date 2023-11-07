New safety measures to reduce risk of cancer at BRFD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “We don’t want their names to go in vain, so we want to learn from this and we want to make sure this doesn’t happen to any more of our members,” said Baton Rouge Fire Fighters Association President Jake Morgan.

After two Baton Rouge Fire Fighters have died from cancer supposedly related to the job this year, new safety measures are being put into place.

“It’s tough. We hurt together, we cry together, we’re here for each other,” said Chief Michael Kimble. “It’s been some tough days for some of these guys.”

As you could imagine, Kimble and the rest of his Baton Rouge fire fighters are trying to wrap their heads around losing another trusted brother, Captain William “CJ” Sanders. Sanders served at the department for 25 years. He worked his way up to Captain at Station 16 in Scotlandville.

“He was just a well-liked man,” said Kimble. “He was a fire captain. He was a leader. He helped the men below him and showed them how to treat people and he had a smile on his face every single day.”

Officials said Sanders died in the line of duty. Not during a fire, but during a battle with cancer perhaps caused by fighting fires. Jake Morgan said they’ve seen this before.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department (Baton Rouge Fire Department)

“It is the number one killer of firefighters, and we have to do something drastic to change that,” said Morgan.

Captain Phillip Paternostro also died from cancer back in August after serving with the department for 23 years.

“The last thing any firefighter, especially their families, want to hear is we have 30 years, 20, 25 years of service and now we’re in the battle of our lives after protecting the city for all these years,” said Morgan.

Now as the Local Fire Fighter’s Association President, Morgan is working to make changes.

“Two line of duty deaths pertaining to cancer in the same year is very rare, so we are implementing new procedures to help combat this rise in cancer in our department,” said Morgan.

Morgan said they’re now offering detailed cancer screenings for association members once a year. The department has redesigned their fire gear to help keep those harmful chemicals away. They also want to make sure firefighters clean off properly after being at a fire.

These are measures Kimble hopes will better protect those who protect us.

“When we come to work, we know that’s the chance we take as firefighters and this cancer is a bad thing,” said Kimble. “We do everything to try to prevent it but that bad environment we go in to protect property and save lives is tough on our people.”

Kimble asks that you keep his department and Sander’s family in your thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced for Captain Sanders.

