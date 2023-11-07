Facebook
LDWF seeking volunteers to teach about Louisiana’s fish

Aquatic Volunteer Instructor, Debrina Baham, teaches members of the public about fish found in...
Aquatic Volunteer Instructor, Debrina Baham, teaches members of the public about fish found in Louisiana.(Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Allison Childers
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is looking for people who are interested in becoming an Aquatic Volunteer Instructor.

Certified Aquatic Volunteers will educate youth and adults across the state about Louisiana’s fisheries and aquatic resources.

LDWF is hosting a workshop Thursday, November 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cabela’s in Gonzales.

Fisheries Outreach and Education staff will train and certify volunteer instructors during the hands-on workshop which will include topics on fish identification, fishing and casting assistance, and other fisheries related activities.

This workshop is open to the general public. You can learn more about the Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program and register for the upcoming workshop here.

