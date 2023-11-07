How Baton Rouge casinos are betting on increasing revenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge casino business is doing better than it was last year, according to a report by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. It shows Capital City casinos brought in more than 5% in revenue from August to September 2023.

The Queen of Baton Rouge, formerly known as the Hollywood Casino, has had a strong first couple of months after their grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The report shows that The Queen had a 90% gain in September as they brought in $7 million in revenue. In August, they brought in about $4 million.

“I mean, September was gangbusters out of the door,” said General Manager Matthew Shehadi. “Obviously, with five weekends and Labor Day, it was definitely a great, great month. October has been just not as good as September, but still great, great support from the community.”

The Baton Rouge casino business is doing better than it was last year, according to a report by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

As the casino continues on, the GM said their goal is to create a fun, exciting environment with the best gaming product. They’re looking forward to every Friday in November and December as they bring in live entertainment.

“Tremendous feedback from our guests about how safe and secure they feel when they come down to the property,” said Shehadi. “I mean, as we mentioned, a couple of months ago when you’re here, brand new lighting we have emergency lights, we have security rovers on bike patrol here, BRPD around the property as well just to make sure make everyone feels safe and secure down here.”

The Belle of Baton Rouge had a significant decrease in revenue between September and August of about 28%, bringing in about $891,000 in revenue.

A spokesperson with L’Auberge Baton Rouge said they are still finalizing numbers for October. They’re hoping that drawing in more entertainment will create a fun experience for everyone, not just for people who like to game.

“For us, you know we’re one of those businesses that’s entertainment,” said Vice President of Marketing Mike Bender. “And so, when people are having a little bit less from a discretionary wallet standpoint that does impact something like casinos. And seeing that across the country, but definitely in the state of Louisiana, you know for us, we want to offer value to our guests.”

He said they’re bringing in live entertainment four days a week, Thursday through Sunday. Better Than Ezra on the Lawn is expected to bring in a couple of thousand guests on Friday, Nov. 10.

The three riverboat casinos in our part of the world, The Queen, L’Auberge Baton Rouge, and Belle of Baton Rouge brought in nearly $21 million in September. This is up from nearly $20 million in August.

You can find the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board here .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.