EBR Schools superintendent holds town hall meeting to hear concerns, get feedback for solutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new initiative from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is giving teachers and parents a chance to have their voices heard.

The “Listen and Learn” series led by Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse provides a space for community members to offer feedback and solutions to improve the school system.

“I think the biggest concern, as most parents, is the security of our kids while they’re at school,” said Lael Williams, a parent.

Monday’s meeting at Glasgow Middle School centered mostly around student safety.

According to officials, a 14-year-old Glasgow student was recently caught with a loaded gun in their backpack during a random search. The student was charged and booked into Juvenile Detention.

Parents suggested placing a school resource officer on campus and placing better fencing around the school.

“I just have to trust that the district is going to do a good study to see what’s going to work best with our funds and things of that nature at the school. So, I can’t really give any opinions. I’m not a security expert, but I trust they’re going to make the right decisions,” said Williams.

Narcisse told parents the school district is limited to certain resources, but they are actively working on a strategy to provide the safest environment possible for every student.

“Transparency equals trust. So, the more confident the families feel that you are supporting and being consistent and working through with them on solving issues, the better it is,” said Narcisse.

Concerns over bus transportation and staffing were also raised.

Narcisse said any potential changes will take time, and it will take everyone to put the district on a path to success.

“It’s a collective village that’s moving the work for children, and as we facilitate together to do that, that’s how our school system will improve,” said Narcisse.

The next town hall is Thursday, Nov. 9 at Capitol Middle School. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m.

