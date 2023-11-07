Facebook
DOTD seeking public input with launch of new website

(WAFB)
By Deon Guillory
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high volume of traffic in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas can be frustrating at times, which has prompted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to question drivers’ needs while on the road.

The agency recently launched a website with the title “Shaping Louisiana’s Future: Your Journey, Our Priority.”

The new tool aims to give a clear understanding of transportation in the state.

The site offers an overview of DOTD’s statewide planning process, including updates to the aviation, freight, and rail modal plans. It will also host the Statewide Transportation Plan that will shape the state’s infrastructure landscape through 2055.

According to officials, the user-friendly website will feature straightforward navigation and information to provide a clear understanding of the existing transportation system.

In addition, DOTD wants to hear from you to help identify which areas are in critical need of improvement.

You can give your input by signing up to recieve updates about engagement.

Click here for more information.

