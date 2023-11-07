“Buckskin Bill” photos, letters document 1960s penny drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Back in the 1960s, when “Buckskin Bill” put out the call for kids to collect pennies to buy an elephant for the Baton Rouge Zoo, shiny pennies poured in from across South Louisiana.

In the end, so many pennies were collected that there was enough money to actually buy two elephants, including one named “Penny.”

Buckskin Bill was the host of “Storyland,” a widely popular children’s show that aired on WAFB starting in 1955.

Buckskin Bill on set of “Storyland” (WAFB)

Among those who helped collect Buckskin collect pennies were sixth-grade students from the Eighth Ward School in East Feliciana Parish.

”Enclosed is a money order for $3.20 to help with the purchase of an elephant for the Baton Rouge Zoo,” a letter from that school read.

Undated letter from Eighth Ward School (WAFB)

The letter was among several items from that time period that team members at WAFB recently found inside old scrapbooks at the station.

One young viewer, according to another letter found in the archives, hoped Buckskin Bill would put any leftover pennies to good use.

“I am writing you this letter to ask you to use the leftover money from the elephant walk to buy some new cartoons,” the letter from Fennwood Drive in Zachary said. “I have seen the same ones 4 and 5 times each. It is getting to be a bore. I am sure there will be enough leftover pennies to get some more,” the letter from March 1969 went on to say.

1969 letter from Buckskin viewer. (WAFB)

Black and white photos show a long line of young children lined up behind the WAFB building on Government Street in Baton Rouge, waiting to donate the pennies they had collected. Another photo shows Buckskin Bill lifting up a young girl so she can dump her collected pennies into a safe inside the WAFB studio.

Inside WAFB studio (WAFB)

A September 1969 invoice for the two elephants shows they cost a total of 620,000 pennies or $6,200.

1969 invoice for elephants. (WAFB)

