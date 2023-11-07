Baton Rouge native scores first goal as first-ever NHL player from Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native is making history as a professional hockey player.
Mason Lohrei, 22, is the first-ever NHL player from the state of Louisiana. The NHL announced he was the first Louisiana-born player to dress in a regular-season or playoff NHL game.
Lohrei was born in Baton Rouge while his father, David Lohrei, was the head coach of the East Coast Hockey League’s (ECHL) Baton Rouge Kingfish from 2000 to 2002.
The rookie made a big play for the Boston Bruins on Monday, Nov. 6 against the Dallas Stars.
According to CBS, Lohrei scored his first career NHL goal on Monday alongside his rookie teammate, Johnny Beecher, leading Boston to a 3-2 victory over the Stars in Dallas.
