Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shootout inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
Troy Lawrence Jr
I-TEAM: Former BRPD officer faces new lawsuit tied to shocking incident
Eli Thomas
LSU community saddened by band member passing, issues statement
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 20 Colorado knocks off No. 1 LSU to open the season

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, November 7
No major weather changes until Friday
The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
Mid City Merchants presents White Light Night 2023
White Light Night returns to Mid City Nov. 17
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Search for missing Nebraska man intensifies as husband’s cooperation wanes