You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay. (Credit: Booking.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you are interested in learning how to be the host with the most from one of the best, here is your chance.

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart’s farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.

The 1,800-square-foot space in Bedford, New York, is available Nov. 18 for $11.23. The price honors the date of Thanksgiving this year.

The experience includes a full itinerary, created by Stewart.

Guests will get a guided tour of the property, with stops at Stewart’s Instagram-famous chicken coop, gardens and stables. There is also an instruction on wreath-making and table-setting, as well as a catered brunch with Stewart herself.

The booking window opens on Nov. 16 at noon E.T.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

