Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Why Daylight Saving Time causes cluster headaches, how to avoid them

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many welcome the extra hour of sleep that comes with Daylight Saving Time, but for some people the time change literally causes headaches.

Dr. Tony Johnson with Baton Rouge General said cluster headaches are more associated with DST.

Cluster headache attacks can happen every day for six to eight weeks and then go away in a cluster cycle. Doctors said the theory is that you can actually trigger a cycle by switching the time with daylight saving time.

“I think the thing is just trying to continue to get the amount of hours that you normally get,” said Johnson. “Of course, we recommend about seven hours or so for adults. For kids, of course, little bit more than that anywhere from nine to 12 hours asleep. For more so for the little ones, more hours of sleep, of course. So I think staying on the sleep cycle, making sure you’re still exercising and just trying to keep your daily routine, even though the time is changing.”

He said to also make sure you’re not eating too late and suggested eating two to three hours before bed.

People with Alzheimer’s and dementia are also vulnerable to sleep disturbances, doctors said. The disruption caused by the time change can exacerbate their symptoms. They often experience disrupted sleep-wake cycles due to cognitive impairments, leading to irregular sleep patterns and daytime drowsiness.

“With the sun going down earlier, that kind of can throw the clock off some,” said Johnson. “So again, I think the most important thing is trying to stay in the routine, whether it’s somebody that has dementia or elderly or if it’s infant or toddler, just trying to stay on the routine that you’ve been doing.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU Football
Kickoff time announced for LSU vs. Florida game
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets
The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.
SGFD crews respond to fire at brewery on Airline Highway, officials say
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) makes a touchdown catch over Saints safety Tyrann...
Saints force five turnovers, defeat Bears, 24-17

Latest News

Democratic candidate and New Orleans attorney Lindsey Cheek will speak at the Press Club of...
Attorney general candidate to speak at Press Club
You may not even have to wait for those big shopping events this month as retailers have made...
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in November 2023
Lindsey Cheek
Attorney general candidate to speak at Press Club
Woman Shopping
CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in November 2023
Hundreds of people got a chance to enjoy trying different types of beer all for a good cause at...
Hundreds attend Cap City Beer Fest as proceeds go towards Companion Animal Alliance