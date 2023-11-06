Suspected arsonist accused of starting vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department has arrested a woman who allegedly set fire to a truck in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators took Trina Gailes, 57, into custody on Saturday, Nov. 4, and she was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a simple arson charge.

Gailes is accused of setting a vehicle fire in the 1500 block of N. 36th Street around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Officials said a person driving in the area noticed the truck on fire and alerted the truck’s owner.

A fire investigator who was called to the scene determined the fire was intentionally set, officials added.

