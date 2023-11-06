Facebook
Spring-like warmth continues with rain possible late in the week

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The only real difference in our weather today compared to the weekend will be an increase in cloud cover. But don’t let the clouds fool you – another dry day is on tap. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, or about 10 degrees above normal.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

Tuesday – Thursday

Warm and mainly dry weather will persist through Thursday as we sit on the northern periphery of a high pressure dome centered over the Gulf of Mexico. Morning starts will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s, with afternoon highs generally in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday should stay dry, with just a slight chance of a shower by Thursday. Our main concern during the midweek stretch will be the potential for some patchy morning fog.

WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)

Late Week Rain

A slow-moving cold front is expected to arrive by Friday, delivering scattered rains as it moves through. The front should also produce a modest cool-down, with highs in the low to mid 70s from Friday into the weekend. There are some questions as to how far south the front will move before stalling, which will ultimately impact whether we see any showers linger into the weekend. As is stands right now, the 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows most of our area receiving 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall through next Monday morning.

Euro Model Forecast
Euro Model Forecast(WAFB)
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

