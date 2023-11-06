Facebook
Officials celebrate start of EBR library renovation in Scotlandville

A groundbreaking for Phase One of the renovation of the Scotlandville Branch Library is...
A groundbreaking for Phase One of the renovation of the Scotlandville Branch Library is happening on Monday, Nov. 6.(Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Library)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Scotlandville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Public Library is about to get a major facelift.

Officials are hosting a groundbreaking event to initiate Phase One of the renovation of the Scotlandville Branch Library. It is happening Monday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. on 7373 Scenic Highway.

According to officials, Phase One of the nearly $11 million dollar project will take about 10 months to complete.

The public is invited.

