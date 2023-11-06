Officials celebrate start of EBR library renovation in Scotlandville
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Scotlandville Branch of the East Baton Rouge Public Library is about to get a major facelift.
Officials are hosting a groundbreaking event to initiate Phase One of the renovation of the Scotlandville Branch Library. It is happening Monday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. on 7373 Scenic Highway.
According to officials, Phase One of the nearly $11 million dollar project will take about 10 months to complete.
The public is invited.
