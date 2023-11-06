Facebook
Nov. Runoff Election: Voters decide on 4 constitutional amendments

Early voting is already begun, ahead of the November 18th election.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early voting is already begun, ahead of the November 18th election. There are four amendments on the ballot.

Louisiana lawmakers could change the state’s constitution, but voters will have the final say in the voting booth.

Below is a summary of what each amendment means from the analysis from the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Amendment 1: Deadlines and Changes for Legislative Veto Sessions

Clarifies some deadlines in the period the governor must veto a bill and allows lawmakers to consider overriding a bill if they are already in a legislative session without calling for a special veto session.

Amendment 2: Repeals Various Constitutional Funds

Removes six specific financial funds from Louisiana Construction.

Amendment 3: Property Tax Break for First Responders

Provides an additional exemption on property taxes of up to $25,000 for first responders who meet certain criteria.

Amendment 4: Makes changes to the Revenue Stabilization Fund .

Changes and tightens the rules for how the state’s Revenue Stabilization Fund can be used.

The Public Affairs Research Council is also a source for understanding amendments.

