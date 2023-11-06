Medicare scams on the rise during open enrollment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the recent launch of the Medicare open enrollment period comes a new wave of scammers looking to take advantage of seniors and the Better Business Bureau is well aware.

Their scam tracker is already getting reports of complaints from consumers.

“They are expecting to be contacted by somebody about Medicare. They are easy targets, senior citizens,” explained Carmen Million with BBB.

Million says scammers may sound professional, say they are from Medicare or even pretend to know your personal information.

But in reality, they want more from you.

“What they are getting or trying to get is personal information, your social security number,” added Million.

And that, she warns, is the beginning of identity theft.

“We tell people all the time, it takes a second to become a victim. It takes years to clear it up,” Million said.

The best way to avoid becoming a victim is to do some research before selecting your coverage plan and don’t be rushed into making a decision.

You have until December 7th to enroll.

“Don’t wait until the last minute. We tend to make bad decisions in a rush situation,” Million added.

Guard your government-issued numbers.

Never give out personal information over the phone to someone you don’t know.

If they want your information, hang up the phone.

“They should have your information but if they are asking for information or telling you about incentives to enroll with them, those are warning signs,” explained Million.

Be alert on all contact methods.

Scammers are stepping up their game and finding ways around some roadblocks you may already have up.

“They are using different tools. They will text. They will email or even go on Facebook,” said Million.

