Man accused of stabbing estranged girlfriend with screwdriver

Michael Thompson
Michael Thompson(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his on-again, off-again girlfriend of several years multiple times with a screwdriver on Saturday, Nov. 4, officials said.

Michael Thompson, 35, is charged with domestic abuse battery, deputies said.

Arrest documents state officials were dispatched to the parking lot of a park on Blackwater Road in reference to a woman bleeding from various areas. Deputies said when they arrived, they located the victim with multiple puncture wounds in her head area.

Deputies learned that during an argument Thompson stabbed the victim numerous times with a screwdriver, according to arrest documents. Thompson reportedly fled the scene and then later returned.

When officials made contact with the accused, he reportedly told deputies the victim assaulted him first and he took the screwdriver from the victim. Thompson said after they separated, he came back and stabbed the victim out of anger.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is stable, deputies added.

Thompson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

