LSU women’s basketball season gets underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The reigning national champs are back on the court as basketball season gets underway.

LSU Women’s basketball is on the court for their first game of the season on Monday night, Nov. 6.

The number one-ranked team is on the road in Las Vegas to take on 20th-ranked Colorado.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. It airs on TNT.

