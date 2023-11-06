Facebook
LSU women’s basketball season gets underway

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The reigning national champs are back on the court as basketball season gets underway.

LSU Women’s basketball is on the court for their first game of the season on Monday night, Nov. 6.

The number one-ranked team is on the road in Las Vegas to take on 20th-ranked Colorado.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. It airs on TNT.

