LSU community saddened by band member passing, issues statement

Eli Thomas
Eli Thomas(Louisiana State University Tigerland Band)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University, Kappa Kappa Psi and the Tiger Band student staff is deeply saddened by the loss of a band member and brother.

Eli Thomas, a second-year member of Tiger Band saxophone section has passed away.

“His kindness and compassion shone through in every interaction, and he left an immeasurable impact on the many lives and organizations he was a part of,” a spokesman with Tigerland Band said.

Eli Thomas
Eli Thomas(Louisiana State University Tigerland Band)

The Tigerland Band took to Facebook to share photos and fond memories of Eli.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

