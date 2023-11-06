Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Incumbent Republican Barbara Freiberg faces off against “conservative Democrat”

State Representative Barbara Freiberg (R) is seeking re-election in the House of Representatives
State Representative Barbara Freiberg (R) is seeking re-election in the House of Representatives(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative Barbara Freiberg (R) is seeking re-election in the House of Representatives and her opponent in the runoff is not your standard Democrat. Freiberg says she’s running as a somewhat moderate Republican while her Democrat opponent, Steve Myers, says he’s a conservative.

“This makes it one of the most interesting races in the state actually,” said Myers on Monday.

Myers has run for other positions in the past like mayor and judge, only he ran in those races as a Republican. This time, he says he’s switching parties as part of his strategy.

“The labels mean absolutely nothing. It doesn’t change who I am or what I believe. I said the demographics were very good as a chance to make the runoff as a Democrat and so I simply switched parties and ran as a Democrat,” Myers explained.

In his view, he’s more conservative than the incumbent, Republican Barbara Freiberg. Claiming he’s a pro-life, pro 2nd amendment, pro-school choice type of conservative. Adding that Freiberg has served her first term in office as a left-leaning Republican when it comes to how she votes on police and education-related legislation.

“So, we basically have a race that I call a DINO vs. RINO, a Republican in name only vs. a Democrat,” Myers added.

Speaking with Freiberg on Monday, she says for anyone who thinks she’s not a true conservative, all they need to do is go look at her record. And says when it comes to Myers, she says she wished he would be honest with voters.

“All the voters, be it Republican or Democrat, will look at my record of leadership, will look at my record of commitment to this community, dedication and tireless work for our community and state. I can’t get too involved in what Mr. Myers is doing,” said Frieberg.

“We need to look beyond these labels and look at what people stand for and what they vote for when you’re an incumbent and what they say they’ll vote for when you’re a challenger like myself,” Myers explained.

Freiberg says if she were to be re-elected, she would aim to finish the work she started at the legislature to find a way to have universal early childhood education. Election day is on Saturday, November 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets
LSU Football
Kickoff time announced for LSU vs. Florida game
The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.
SGFD crews respond to fire at brewery on Airline Highway, officials say
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Scalise refuses to say 2020 presidential election was legitimate
Early voting.
Early voting underway for Nov. 18 election in La.
Gwen Collins-Greenup (left) and Nancy Landry (right)
2 candidates face tight race to become Louisiana’s next secretary of state
Insurance Commissioner-elect Tim Temple says it’s a perfect recipe to get everyone together to...
Insurance Commissioner-elect calls for special session to fix insurance problem