Hundreds attend Cap City Beer Fest as proceeds go towards Companion Animal Alliance

Hundreds of people got a chance to enjoy trying different types of beer all for a good cause at the annual Cap City Beer Fest.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It took place in downtown Baton Rouge near the State Capitol.

The event includes unlimited tastings of local and international beers, paired with music from local DJs, rides on a pedal pub, food trucks, mocktails, a homebrew competition, and more.

All of the proceeds go towards pets in need at Companion Animal Alliance.

The motto of the fest is ‘Drink Beer. Save Animals.’

