EBR EMS expanding services in growing areas

East Baton Rouge EMS
East Baton Rouge EMS(WAFB)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to an emergency, every second counts and Baton Rouge EMS is expanding their services in the months ahead.

East Baton Rouge EMS currently has 14 stations scattered throughout the parish. But to keep up with newer housing developments, EMS Director Michael Denicola said they have plans to extend their services in the coming months.

“Always want to try to be ahead. Always try to be proactive,” said Denicola.

“With that area booming with all the apartments and everything that’s being built there, we want to be in that area to help support the population there that’s grown,” said Denicola.

Their newest proposed location is a $1.5 million station in the Pride area of the parish off Highway 64 and Liberty Road. Denicola said it’ll be built in conjunction with the Pride Fire Department to better serve Central, Baker, and parts of Zachary. Areas of the parish he said experience some of the longest response times of up to 20 minutes.

“In cardiac arrest, without any CPR, brain death could occur within six to eight minutes so you want to try to do as much as you can as quick as you can,” said Denicola.

Denicola hopes building this new station will cut response times in half. Giving people better outcomes.

“We have all sorts of medications that really give you a better outcome whenever you have a catastrophic medical even so you’re able to walk out of the hospital, so a quick response is what we’re aiming for,” said Denicola.

This isn’t the only location EMS is looking to build a new station. Denicola said they’re set to move into a newly renovated space on Castille Road next month. A three-base station will be built near College Drive and Perkins Road. Negotiations for a lot on Burbank Drive is currently in the works as well. Allowing them to better serve the community.

“We’re looking forward to helping people as best we can,” said Denicola. “We’ll do anything we can to help people. That’s what we’re here for.”

Making the most of every second.

Denicola said they already have the funding for the station that will go on Highway 64 and Liberty Drive. They’re looking to get approval from Metro City Council to start construction at Wednesday’s meeting. If approved, a public hearing will take place on November 21.

