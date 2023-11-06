Baton Rouge Fire Captain dies after fight with cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced the passing of one of their own Sunday night.

According to a release, Captain William “C.J.” Sanders, 54, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 5, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Officials said the type of cancer Captain Sanders developed is presumed to have been caused by his work as a firefighter.

Captain Sanders first began his line of duty with the Baton Rouge Fire Department in August of 1998.

“Captain Sanders was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF Local 557. Captain Sanders’ legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” according to a release from the BRFD.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

They are asking to please keep the Sanders’ family and the fire department in your prayers.

No other details have been released at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.