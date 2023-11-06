Facebook
Attorney general candidate to speak at Press Club

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to an opportunity to hear from an attorney general runoff candidate.

Democratic candidate and New Orleans attorney Lindsey Cheek will speak at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 6.

According to organizers, her Republican opponent, Solicitor General Liz Murrill, has a scheduling conflict and cannot attend.

RELATED: 2 women from opposing parties headed to runoff for La. attorney general

Press Club meets on Mondays at Drusilla Place Catering, which is located at the Drusilla Shopping Center on Drusilla Drive. Cheek will speak at 12:15 p.m.

Lunch is a sit-down meal. It is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

