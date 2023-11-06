Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Attempted murder suspect now in custody

Plaquemine man wanted on attempted murder charges now in custody.
Plaquemine man wanted on attempted murder charges now in custody.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine man wanted by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is behind bars.

Deputies arrested Donald Dupuy, they shared on the department’s Facebook page Monday afternoon. He’s facing charges of two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Plaquemine man wanted on 2 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder now behind bars.
Plaquemine man wanted on 2 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder now behind bars.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about Dupuy to share with the sheriff’s office, call IPSO at 225-687-3553.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU Football
Kickoff time announced for LSU vs. Florida game
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
LHSAA releases 2023 playoff football brackets
The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.
SGFD crews respond to fire at brewery on Airline Highway, officials say
Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning house fire was intentionally set...
BRFD: House fire intentionally set displaces 5 people
Troy Lawrence Jr
I-TEAM: Former BRPD officer faces new lawsuit tied to shocking incident
Michael Thompson
Man accused of stabbing estranged girlfriend with screwdriver
Investigators are searching for answers after an early morning house fire was intentionally set...
BRFD: House fire intentionally set displaces 5 people