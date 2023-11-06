Attempted murder suspect now in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Plaquemine man wanted by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is behind bars.

Deputies arrested Donald Dupuy, they shared on the department’s Facebook page Monday afternoon. He’s facing charges of two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Plaquemine man wanted on 2 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder now behind bars. (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about Dupuy to share with the sheriff’s office, call IPSO at 225-687-3553.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.