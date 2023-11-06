11-year-old girl shot in head while at home

CHICAGO (Gray News) - A West Englewood family is at the hospital bedside of an 11-year-old girl, heartbroken after Chicago police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside her home on Sunday.

Police said someone outside the home fired shots, one of which struck the girl in the head.

The family of the 11-year-old said they had just enjoyed the afternoon together before a bullet came through the window of their home, striking the little girl.

The girl was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, WLS reported.

“An innocent child in in their own home, the safest place that she should be,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said.

Investigators, who were seen combing the area, going door-to-door and gathering evidence, said they were questioning two people of interest.

Police said they found a gun at the scene.

“She’s a little girl. She didn’t deserve that. No one deserves that,” neighbor Latrice Pierce said.

Pierce said after the shooting, she saw her neighbors rushing the little girl to help.

“We just heard gunshot. We ran to window and ran outside. We see our neighbors putting the little girl in the car saying she just got shot in the head,” Pierce said.

Police said the shooting happened on 68th Place near South Damen.

“Her family is going through the most unimaginable thing right now, and we need the support of the city,” Chicago Police Commander Arleseuia Watson said.

“I spoke with the mother. I spoke with the father. They are totally upset, in shock expecting their child to go to school tomorrow. But we need more evidence. We need more people to come forward,” said Andrew Holmes, a crisis responder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. WLS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.