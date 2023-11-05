Facebook
SGFD crews respond to fire at brewery on Airline Highway, officials say

The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.
The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.(St. George Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a fire at a brewery on Airline Highway Sunday, Nov. 5

According to a spokeswoman with SGFD, a food truck and the back deck at Agile Brewing caught fire.

The fire got underway just before 12:45 p.m. in the 14100 block of Airline Highway.

Everyone was out of the building and safe before the fire department arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

