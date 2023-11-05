Facebook
No. 8 Alabama outlasts No. 14 LSU 42-28

LSU vs Alabama
LSU vs Alabama(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU fell to No. 8 Alabama in a high scoring duel 42-28 on Saturday, November 4.

This game was a battle of the quarterbacks early on as LSU’s Jayden Daniels ran for over 380 yards of total offense and a touchdown, with 2 passing touchdowns.

Alabama’s QB Jalen Milroe ran for over 370 yards of total offense and 4 rushing touchdowns.

Daniels threw an interception early in the fourth causing a quick touchdown, putting Alabama up 42-28 with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Jayden Daniels entered concussion protocol with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter after a big hit from Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner and did not return.

The Tigers are back in Death Valley facing the Florida Gators on Saturday, Nov. 11.

