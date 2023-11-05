Falling back with fog

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully you remember Daylight Saving Time ended this morning as we turned back the clocks one hour. Some are waking up to fog, not in Baton Rouge, but in the southeastern part of our viewing area, with a dense fog advisory in effect there.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5 (WAFB)

Today will be mainly sunny and beautiful with highs in the lower 80s.

The next few days look dry under high pressure, then the next cold front will move in late Thursday into Friday, yielding our next decent chance of rain.

For the next seven days, we won’t see much in the way of rain amounts, mainly less than a quarter of an inch total.

In the extended, look for unseasonably warm weather and dry conditions the first half of the forecast, then a bit cooler and damp the second half.

