Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Falling back with fog

Jared Silverman provides your 7 a.m. weather update on Sunday, Nov. 5.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hopefully you remember Daylight Saving Time ended this morning as we turned back the clocks one hour. Some are waking up to fog, not in Baton Rouge, but in the southeastern part of our viewing area, with a dense fog advisory in effect there.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5(WAFB)

Today will be mainly sunny and beautiful with highs in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5(WAFB)

The next few days look dry under high pressure, then the next cold front will move in late Thursday into Friday, yielding our next decent chance of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5(WAFB)

For the next seven days, we won’t see much in the way of rain amounts, mainly less than a quarter of an inch total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5(WAFB)

In the extended, look for unseasonably warm weather and dry conditions the first half of the forecast, then a bit cooler and damp the second half.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 5(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrik Louis Pratt
18-year-old arrested on child porn charges, arrest report says
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
LSP Colonel announces retirement
EBRSO responds to multi-vehicle crash on Joor Rd.
Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say
Donna Britt
WAFB studio named in honor of longtime anchor Donna Britt
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
Suspected car burglar dies after being shot at apartment complex

Latest News

Jared Silverman provides your 7 a.m. weather update on Sunday, Nov. 5.
FIRST ALERT 7 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, November 5
Weekend Forecast
Blue skies, warmer weekend highs
Jared Silverman gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Saturday, November 4.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Saturday, November 4
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, Nov. 3.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Nov. 3