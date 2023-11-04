Facebook
Woman’s Hospital hosts free educational event for expecting parents

Expecting parents are invited to attend a free educational event at Woman's Hospital on...
Expecting parents are invited to attend a free educational event at Woman's Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 4.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expecting parents are invited to attend a free educational event at Woman’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Woman’s bi-annual Baby Grand event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon.

According to officials, pedestrians from the area will be available to meet, and experts will share information about what expecting parents need to know. There will also be classes on preparing for delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, car seat safety, and more.

