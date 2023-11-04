Woman’s Hospital hosts free educational event for expecting parents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expecting parents are invited to attend a free educational event at Woman’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Woman’s bi-annual Baby Grand event starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon.

According to officials, pedestrians from the area will be available to meet, and experts will share information about what expecting parents need to know. There will also be classes on preparing for delivery, breastfeeding, newborn care, car seat safety, and more.

