Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag

A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending thanks to social media. (Source: KWTX)
By Madison Herber and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her wedding ring after she lost it while handing out candy on Halloween night.

Misti Smith had been passing out candy for about an hour at her home when she noticed that her wedding ring was gone.

“We looked all around my porch, in the candy bucket. The only other explanation is when I was grabbing the candy, it may have slipped off into someone’s bag,” she said.

Smith said she always wears her ring because her husband is now in a long-term care facility. It is the last thing they were able to make and buy together before he got ill.

“It’s a piece of him that I can carry every day. A piece of my heart is gone when that ring is gone,” she said.

Smith shared a post online regarding the lost ring, and luckily a mother of one of the trick-or-treaters said they found it when her child was going through their bag.

The Temple resident said getting the ring back has meant everything to her.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EBRSO responds to multi-vehicle crash on Joor Rd.
Person killed, another injured in major morning crash, officials say
A police presence was reported at Mallard Crossing Apartments on Greenwell Springs Road early...
Suspected car burglar dies after being shot at apartment complex
Jolisa Perkins
Missing woman last seen on Halloween found safe
A federal jury unanimously convicted a Baton Rouge area physician of tax evasion committed over...
Baton Rouge doctor accused of owing $1.6 million in taxes convicted of tax evasion
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is responding to a fire at the old Glen Oaks Middle School...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Glen Oaks Middle School building

Latest News

Donna Britt
WAFB studio named in honor of longtime anchor Donna Britt
Fire
Large fire burning near Bayou Pigeon
A lucky slot player at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot.
Lucky gambler hits $12.1 million Megabucks jackpot in Las Vegas
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo kick off the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony
FILE - James Heaps appears in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Heaps, a...
Judge says ex-UCLA gynecologist can be retried on charges of sexually abusing female patients