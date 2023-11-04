Facebook
WAFB studio named in honor of longtime anchor Donna Britt

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB studio will now be known as “The Donna Britt Broadcast Studio,” the station announced Friday.

Beloved by viewers and co-workers alike, news anchor Donna Britt worked at WAFB for 37 years before retiring in 2017. She passed away in 2021.

WAFB news anchors Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether made the announcement to a large crowd gathered for the station’s 70th Anniversary Gala in downtown Baton Rouge Friday evening.

A plaque denoting the name of the studio will be placed above a beautiful portrait of Donna gifted to the station by a viewer. The station’s studio is the portion of the building where newscasts and other live productions are broadcast from.

A graduate of Louisiana State University in 1980, Donna was inducted into LSU’s Manship School Hall of Fame in 2022.

Donna started at WAFB in 1980 as a news reporter. Carlton Cremeens, the station’s news director at the time, heard Donna on the radio as a DJ and loved her voice. He called her in for an interview and hired her right away. She was eventually teamed up with anchorman George Sells and the two of them became one of the most successful news anchor teams in the country.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

