Shelves emptied of popular vape products as new state law goes into effect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A lawsuit was filed this week seeking to block the implementation of a new state law that requires all vape products sold in Louisiana to be FDA-approved, with vaping advocates warning it is already effectively ending the sale of a number of popular vapes.

But supporters of the law, which took effect October 1, claim it is needed to protect children amid a flood of vaping products which they say are harmful and marketed to kids with fruity flavors.

The impacts of Covington Rep. Paul Hollis’ legislation, House Bill 635, are already being felt at smoke shops across the New Orleans metro area, like VapeOn on Jefferson Highway.

“We got in and out customers, people come in, see no disposables and just walk out,” said manager Motaz Ahmed. “Vape shops [where] the only faith they got is selling vapes are just going to close down and lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Ahmed said the shop stopped ordering products like Elf Bars, which are popular disposable vapes that make up much of their sales.

The shelves are empty, with customers frequently walking in and trying to find places to purchase disposable vapes.

House Bill 635 amends a state tax put in place on vape products, with the proceeds of the tax going to fund salary increases for state troopers along with other state agencies.

The amended bill, though, creates a registry called the V.A.P.E. Directory, which contains all of the products which have been approved for sale in Louisiana. The only products approved for sale would have to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“It’s almost like they’re only looking at the youth and almost disregarding the adult users,” said Allison Boughner, Vice President of American Vapor Manufacturers.

Boughner said it is nearly impossible for any company not affiliated with what she calls “big tobacco” to win approval.

“There are 600,000 adult smokers in Louisiana. That is one of the worst rates in the entire nation,” she said. “If they’re only approving tobacco flavors because of the children, why are only big tobacco products being approved in a tobacco flavor?”

She points out only 23 products have been approved for sale in the past two years, the vast majority of which are products created by Altria (the parent company of Phillip Morris USA) or R.J. Reynolds (another major tobacco company).

The directory was supposed to be released to the public on November 1, but due to a lawsuit filed in East Baton Rouge parish by the Louisiana Convenience and Vape Association, the directory’s release has been put on pause until at least November 6.

“Right now, you’ve got a lot of different rogue vapes on the market and I think they’re extremely dangerous,” Hollis said. “If you’re going to want to offer a product that goes into the lungs of our kids, then you need to have strong regulation, and that’s all my bill did.”

Hollis acknowledged that his bill would effectively stop the sales of popular vape brands across the state.

“You’ve got entities out there that are not regulated, product that’s coming in from outside the United States with no regulation whatsoever,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know that the FDA didn’t even have oversight on vape products until 2016. You’re only talking seven years ago, and they’re struggling, racing to catch up.”

Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control Commissioner Ernest P. Legier, Jr. said in a statement to Fox 8:

“By most accounts, there is a nationwide vape usage epidemic within the most vulnerable of our citizens-our youth. In response, the Louisiana legislature passed, and Governor Jon Bel Edwards signed, a new law which directly protects public safety by ensuring that only FDA approved vape products are offered for sale in our state. Under this new law, the ATC will provide regulatory authority of one hundred percent of the known universe of legal vape products. On October 31, 2023, the agency received notice of a “Petition for Declaratory Judgment, Temporary Restraining Order, Preliminary Injunction and Permanent Injunction” filed by a retailers’ association challenging the constitutionality of the new law. The ATC intends to vigorously defend its obligation to protect Louisiana citizens and looks forward to a judicial decision rendered in its favor.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.