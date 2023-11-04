Facebook
Large fire burning near Bayou Pigeon

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A large fire is burning in a dried swamp near Bayou Pigeon, emergency officials said Friday night.

The fire began as a controlled burn at a crawfish pond, but jumped the pond’s barriers and spread into a swamp that has dried and is now more similar to a wooded forest because of dry weather conditions earlier this fall, officials said.

Parish officials said the dry conditions in that swamp are making the fire spread faster.

Earlier Friday evening, heavy smoke from the blaze seeped into homes in the area. However, there was no evacuation order for homeowners in place Friday night, according to fire officials.

Parish officials stopped short of calling the fire out-of-control, but said local firefighters are having trouble containing the fire in deeper parts of the swamp.

This is a developing story.

