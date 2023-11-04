Kids’ Orchestra invites students to make music with LSU Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kids’ Orchestra is making music with the LSU Tigers this weekend, and children in the community are invited to join.

Orchestra officials announced students in third grade through sixth grade can come to a free, community event on Saturday, Nov. 4, for a morning of musical workshops followed by an afternoon performance.

It is happening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the LSU School of Music, 102 School of Music Building in Baton Rouge.

Music education faculty and instrumental faculty from the LSU School of Music are hosting the workshop.

Lunch will be provided. Registration is required.

