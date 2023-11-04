Jags fall to Alcorn in Battle for the West

ALCORN, MS. (WAFB) - In a Battle for the West, the Southern Jags (5-4) fell to Alcorn State (6-3) on the road on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Jags suffered a 44-21 loss.

Alcorn got off to a hot start scoring 24 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

Early in the first RB Kendric Rhymes had a rushing touchdown putting the Jags up 7.

QB Harold Blood threw a pass to WR Chandler Whitfield for a touchdown, trailing the Braves 31-14 before halftime.

Blood was under a lot of pressure as he was sacked 5 times, finishing the game with 2 interceptions, and a little under 200 yards passing.

The Southern Jags are back in Mumford as they face Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

