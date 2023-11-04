Blue skies, warmer weekend highs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern, which will yield lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

The football forecast looks good for Southern, on the road to Alcorn State, sunny skies and warm temperatures. As for the Tigers, the weather will be mainly clear and cool for the later kickoff in Alabama.

Southern vs. Alcorn State (WAFB)

Tigers vs. Tide (WAFB)

Our local weather looks dry through midweek, until the next cold front digs in late next week, yielding a few rain chances.

GFS Model (WAFB)

In the extended, the first half of the 10-day is warm and dry, followed by cooler weather with a few small rain chances.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Also, don’t forget to turn the clocks back, “Fall Back” Saturday night into Sunday morning, as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.

Daylight Saving Ends (WAFB)

