Baton Rouge mayor unveils budget priorities for 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she plans to prioritize public safety, economic growth and development, drainage and water management, and transportation and mobility for East Baton Rouge Parish residents in the upcoming year’s budget.

Mayor Broome’s office released the following news release on Nov. 3 about the plans:

Today, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome unveiled the 2024 budget priorities for the City of Baton Rouge and the Parish of East Baton Rouge to the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council. These balanced budgets emphasize the Broome Administration’s unwavering commitment to delivering cost-efficient services that enhance public safety, drainage, transportation, economic development, and improve the quality of life for all parish residents.

Public Safety: Public safety remains a top priority, $6.2 million has been allocated to funding capital purchases for the Police and Fire Departments and supporting 2024 training academies to address recruitment needs. We have made progress over the last two years in shortening compensation gaps for all of our employees, but recognize that more work is needed. The City-Parish recently selected a firm to perform a Total Compensation and Job Specifications Revision Study that will include a comprehensive job specification analysis, as well as a review of salaries and benefits for all employees.

Economic Growth & Development: The Baton Rouge metropolitan area is projected to gain 11,500 jobs in 2024 and 13,000 jobs in 2025. Major contributors include the Amazon fulfillment center opening in mid-2024, the Burrell Aviation air cargo hub, and various industrial construction projects. The local economy, bolstered by sales tax growth, accommodates rising employee benefit costs and state-mandated expenses, enabling the 2024 operating budget to be funded entirely through recurring revenues.

Drainage and Stormwater Management: In the last two years, more than $56 million has been allocated for parish drainage needs. The establishment of a dedicated Stormwater Division within the Department of Environmental Services, supported by Mayor-President Broome’s Administration, is aimed at making recommendations on stormwater management and long-term funding requirements. Collaborative projects, like the recently completed Comite River cleaning, play a pivotal role in reducing flood hazards. Stormwater compliance needs have been previously funded for 2024 through ARPA funding and the General Fund. Mayor Broome has dedicated an additional $7 million in General Fund reserves for 2025 stormwater compliance needs.

Transportation and Mobility: Improving transportation and mobility is vital for the continued growth of the City-Parish. The MOVEBR program, the largest infrastructure, mobility enhancement, and traffic mitigation program in the parish’s history, is progressing well. A detailed breakdown of the program includes 47 completed projects, 33 in the construction phase, eight in the planning phase, 15 in the right-of-way procurement phase, and 20 in the design phase. The synchronization of traffic signals is expected to enhance traffic flow and will be completed by year-end.

The General Fund proposal for 2024 totals $381,269,450, an increase of 6.09% from 2023. Areas requiring increased funding in the General Fund include employee benefit programs, constitutional offices and court related services, operating expenses impacted by inflation, and capital outlay for public safety agencies. The proposed budget for 2024 for all funds, exclusive of operating transfers between funds, totals $1,154,752,720. This is an increase of 5.9% from the 2023 budget.

To address the diverse needs and concerns of the parish residents, Mayor-President Broome has initiated a long-range strategic plan aimed at optimizing the government’s organizational efficiency. The plan will develop strategies to enhance service delivery, utilizing resources in the most efficient and effective manner. Stakeholders will have an opportunity to participate in the plan’s development, expected to conclude by the end of the next summer.

