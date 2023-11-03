Facebook
Woodlawn administrator placed on leave after leaked video shows him slamming student

Woodlawn High
Woodlawn High(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video from Woodlawn High School that was leaked to the WAFB I-TEAM shows an assistant principal at the school leading a student down the hallway before slamming the student to the ground.

A source close to the investigation says the administrator was one of several staff members who assisted in breaking up a fight that the student had been involved in prior to what the video shows. The WAFB I-TEAM has learned the assistant principal is Colby Sutton. He can be seen on video walking the student down the hallway to the office when he suddenly slams the student to the ground before choking him and pinning him down.

At this point, a spokesman with the East Baton Rouge school system confirms they are investigating the matter and that Sutton has been placed on leave as the district determines if the administrator did anything improper.

