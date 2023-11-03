Facebook
Tangipahoa Parish childhood home of Britney Spears hits market at $1.2 million

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - Nestled away north of Kentwood near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line, the childhood home of Britney Spears is now on the market.

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)

This 1.87-acre estate includes a 2,300 sq ft residence complete with the original dance studio where the star’s career began.

Britney Spears’ childhood home is on the market in Kentwood, Louisiana for $1,200,000. Dance studio included. The home...

Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Located at 14550 Greenlaw Church Road, the house offers a quiet setting and comes with furnishings from Spears’ early life, adding to its authenticity as a piece of music history. Owning this property is not just about the space but about the connection to Spears’ legacy.

Listed at $1.2 million, the Tangipahoa Parish property presents an opportunity to own a unique part of entertainment history.

For those interested in this rare offer, details and viewings can be arranged through the estate agent.

