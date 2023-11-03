Suspected car burglar dies after being shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspected car burglar has died after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition in connection to an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Mallard Crossing Apartments at 11320 Greenwell Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3 in reference to a shots fired complaint.

Before their arrival, dispatch notified deputies of a caller who stated his vehicle was shot during an attempted vehicle burglary.

When they arrived at the complex, deputies patrolled the area and found an armed man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The man has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

