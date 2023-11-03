Spring-like weather returns for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The last couple of mornings are the coldest temperatures we’ll likely see for a while, with a warming trend expected into next week. For today, look for sunshine from start to finish once again, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 3 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Morning temperatures will actually be near-normal this weekend, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s, but afternoon highs will trend several degrees above normal, topping out in the low 80s. The weekend stays rain-free, which is good news for outdoor events, but obviously bad news for our ongoing drought.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 3 (WAFB)

Extended Forecast

Warm and generally dry weather is expected to persist into at least the mid part of next week, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s, and highs topping out in the low to mid 80s. It looks as though our next cold front will arrive sometime late in the week, but there are still some model differences with regards to timing. There are also some differences in terms of rain potential, but for now, I’ve only got low-end chances in the forecast during the latter part of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 3 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.